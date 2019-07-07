Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Position in Yandex N V (YNDX); As Hess (HES) Valuation Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Stake by $2.24 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 354,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.89M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 37,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.35 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 56,430 shares to 2,287 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 231,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,956 are owned by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc has 6,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc holds 30,371 shares. Ci Invs owns 79,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5,061 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 458,284 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 23,658 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 20,847 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.22% stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp owns 7,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt owns 7,611 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 4,257 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 373,461 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 4,289 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 551,758 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. RIELLY JOHN P sold 5,172 shares worth $276,185. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $394,012 were sold by Turner Michael R.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 15,358 shares to 528,013 shares, valued at $106.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 66,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).