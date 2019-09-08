Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $2.25 Million; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Value Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 17,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.15 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 276,398 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN

Since March 13, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.80 million activity. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 was made by HIGGINS JOHN L on Tuesday, May 14. Davis Todd C also bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. 500 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $43,091 were bought by Korenberg Matthew E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Co reported 571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,284 shares. The New York-based Bamco has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Blair William Il owns 90,538 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 332 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 12,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management owns 70,693 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreover, Boston Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 11,822 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.94% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Goldman Sachs Gp has 376,340 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 62,766 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,159 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: LGND, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals And The OmniAb Platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.