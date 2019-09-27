Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $11.86 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Boosted Its Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 98.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 59,611 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 120,011 shares with $23.92 million value, up from 60,400 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 255,113 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 29,798 shares as Commercial Metals Co (CMC)'s stock rose 3.73%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 179,968 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 150,170 last quarter. Commercial Metals Co now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 415,369 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 45,131 shares to 698,191 valued at $41.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 140,753 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.05% or 18,272 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Skylands Ltd Liability Company invested in 86,525 shares. Hendley invested in 17,593 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 4,741 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.71% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.42% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.16M shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 4,875 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 5,371 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 13.12% above currents $182 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Evaluating Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on September 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 4.90 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 1.14% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). 1,138 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 992,766 shares. Gp owns 303,471 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 34,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 57,285 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 412,622 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 287,157 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 70,647 shares. Texas-based Hodges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 4.24% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 480 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 4,680 shares.