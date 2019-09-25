Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $51.12 Million; Srb Lifted Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 506,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 4.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410.47 million, up from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 9,997 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.52. About 2,597 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,906 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $75.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 37,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 129,812 shares in its portfolio. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Limited stated it has 2.24% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 988,632 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt owns 15,760 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Meritage Limited Partnership invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,600 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 153,292 shares stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 18,111 shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Texas-based Next Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 485 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brandywine Managers Limited holds 0.39% or 10,265 shares in its portfolio.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,573 shares to 8,764 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,937 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 13,005 shares. Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.01% or 9,505 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 235,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 9,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 1,078 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 2,321 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 35,900 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 15,962 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 409 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 5,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 82,367 shares. 3,239 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management.

