Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised By $2.91 Million Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake; Family Management Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Family Management Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Family Management Corp holds 27,301 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 30,199 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 1.72 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 36,359 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5.86 million shares with $470.87 million value, up from 5.82M last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pivotal Software, Perspecta, and Agilent Technologies Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 306,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.1% or 454,819 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 38,378 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 59,656 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 180,000 are held by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc. Service accumulated 129 shares. Asset Management One Comm Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Investec Asset has 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 118,514 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 4,607 shares. Andra Ap holds 88,900 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 21,312 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co. Rampart Inv Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 11,569 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins owns 421,600 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 23.75% above currents $70.57 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Needham maintained the shares of A in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 46,015 shares to 1.47M valued at $79.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 33,270 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 84,236 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karpas Strategies Lc, New York-based fund reported 137,170 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability owns 178,567 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Llc accumulated 4,514 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,715 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,711 are held by Carlson. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.18M were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 1.44% or 93,648 shares.

Family Management Corp increased Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) stake by 29,394 shares to 44,394 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc stake by 54,719 shares and now owns 200,343 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.