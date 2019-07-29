Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $3.07 Million; Walleye Trading Decreased Its Amarin Plc (Put) (AMRN) Position by $430,000; Share Value Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 31,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.21M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 161,361 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (AMRN) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 82,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 2.79M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1356% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/17: (EBAY) (IBM) Higher; (LLNW) (NFLX) (AMRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amarin’s Vascepa Cuts Heart Risk in Outcomes Test, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Beats Earnings & Misses Revenues in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 83.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.77 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Dentists Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Data Management and Analytics – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.