Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $4.89 Million; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Fil LTD Cut Its Stake by $11.33 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 57,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.15 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.19M shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 251,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 88 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 251,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 58,030 shares to 199,618 shares, valued at $146.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 100 are held by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 22,405 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. 139 were accumulated by Assetmark. Schroder Invest Mgmt owns 1.36 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 13,740 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 363,043 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 25,470 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 800 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 90,806 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 47,874 shares.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 648,618 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $62.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 164,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).