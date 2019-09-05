Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lifted Vmware (VMW) Holding by $10.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lifted Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 56,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 164,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, up from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $145.43. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 54,470 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.85M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fairview Capital Investment Lc owns 40,369 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,542 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc holds 73,716 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested in 1.03% or 25,257 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motco stated it has 3,348 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 24,633 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Chip Prtn reported 33,913 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky-based Barr E S Com has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollencrest Cap owns 23,046 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

