Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Cae (CAE) Stake; Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Covered By 0 Bulls

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 17.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 162,944 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)’s stock rose 16.16%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.12 million shares with $24.71 million value, up from 952,354 last quarter. Cae Inc now has $6.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 21,328 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 74.35% above currents $22.18 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CAE -12% weighed down by higher expenses – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CAE’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CAE Inc (CAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CAE announces the final 2019 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aviation industry labor shortage hits Canadian companies trying to replace grounded Boeing jets – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 6.01M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,142 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,004 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 160,367 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Ltd Company reported 88,400 shares. Mondrian Partners has invested 2.91% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 10,003 shares. Brown Advisory has 70,555 shares. Advsr Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 101,442 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.08% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Parametric Port Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Scotia Cap Inc has 0.24% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Essex Mgmt Limited Company reported 66,522 shares stake.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 161,922 shares to 244,498 valued at $23.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Limited stake by 12,523 shares and now owns 401,624 shares. Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics down 26% after FQ4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 369.67 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 24,741 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Riverhead Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Aimz Investment Ltd Company reported 43,485 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 14,351 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 680,908 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.03% or 251 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 707 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 26,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).