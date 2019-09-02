Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lifted By $3.56 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; Shorts at Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Raised By 19.24%

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. TPTX’s SI was 1.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 985,400 shares previously. With 263,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s short sellers to cover TPTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.59% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 118,061 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 10.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 40,411 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 409,755 shares with $36.17M value, up from 369,344 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 1.21 million shares to 1.84M valued at $91.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 2.34M shares and now owns 6.33 million shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.67% above currents $106.94 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21.