Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $432,000; At&T (T) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 382,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.80 million, up from 379,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 630,806 shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 17.65 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $38.09 million activity. 14,516 shares valued at $1.88 million were sold by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.65 million were sold by Blegen Theodore. Moyer James C also sold $1.81 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, January 14. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Tseng Saria.

