Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $39.87 Million; Armistice Capital Has Cut Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $11.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 581,770 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 326.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 149,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 195,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19 million, up from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 1,758 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 60,588 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 16,040 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.28% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 4,383 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.71% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. 2,060 are held by Puzo Michael J. Haverford Tru Comm holds 2,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,206 are held by Scotia. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.24% or 49,583 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 4,368 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 6,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 1.44M shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $42.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12,441 shares to 710,259 shares, valued at $143.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,281 shares, and cut its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).