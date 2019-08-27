Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Last Week

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 51.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 52,850 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 50,228 shares with $30.76 million value, down from 103,078 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $753.93. About 7,722 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Green Brick Partners has $11.5 highest and $10.5 lowest target. $11’s average target is 16.28% above currents $9.46 stock price. Green Brick Partners had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. See Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $9 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $11.5 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 889 are owned by Shell Asset Commerce. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 6,839 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,600 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Stifel Fincl holds 4,734 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 199 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp has 1.29% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 74,280 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 3,295 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Trust Of Vermont has 620 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 4,233 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement owns 18,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y): Did It Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alleghany Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney: NYSE Delisting Appears Imminent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 34,667 shares to 656,286 valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 649,166 shares and now owns 3.24M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity. The insider Tyler Lauren M bought 1,485 shares worth $992,885.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $478.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Brick Partners Closes 4.0% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Providence Group of Georgia Announces New Community in Gwinnett County, GA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.