Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stake; Bok Financial (BOKF) Sentiment Is 0.96

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 55,189 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.34M shares with $67.83 million value, down from 1.39 million last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 465,888 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent

Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 82 funds opened new or increased positions, while 85 sold and decreased holdings in Bok Financial Corp. The funds in our database reported: 27.83 million shares, up from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bok Financial Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 63 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 681,616 shares to 1.46M valued at $42.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 227,446 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was raised too.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.06M for 11.40 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 114,383 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – BOK chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Solid Economic Growth Has Continued Despite Headwinds; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX INTERVENTION POLICY UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS ARE SLUGGISH; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100

