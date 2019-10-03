Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Stock Price Rose; As First Solar (FSLR) Market Valuation Rose, Invesco LTD Has Increased by $127.80 Million Its Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 41,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.68 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 557,252 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 273% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.44 million, up from 720,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 721,138 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 170,973 shares to 755,836 shares, valued at $124.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 3.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. 264,635 shares valued at $46.79 million were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 22.63 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 632,286 shares to 421,304 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) by 68,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,980 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Prn) (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

