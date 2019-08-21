Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Boosted By $2.56 Million Its Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Last Week

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 80,125 shares as Intersect Ent Inc (XENT)’s stock declined 38.94%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 221,505 shares with $7.12M value, up from 141,380 last quarter. Intersect Ent Inc now has $503.25 million valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 14,036 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intersect ENT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XENT); 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 10/04/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Record 700 Customers Pick Genesys to Propel Customer Experience Transformation; 18/05/2018 – CVD Services Markets: Global Forecasts to 2023 – Need for Longevity of Equipment and Growth in End-Use Industries to Propel the Growth of CVD – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Bank blowout: Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first; 26/04/2018 – Propel(x) Helping to Drive 2018 Angel Investing in Deep Tech; 09/03/2018 – Global Cannabis Testing Market – Increasing Use for Medical Purposes to Propel Growthl Technavio; 13/04/2018 – Games-Fans help buzz, propel ‘straya to top of medal table

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is -7.33% below currents $24.55 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intersect ENT has $40 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 86.05% above currents $15.99 stock price. Intersect ENT had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray downgraded Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) rating on Friday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1700 target. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, TSLA, XENT – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intersect ENT (XENT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intersect ENT Is Down Big Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 83,086 shares to 4.27 million valued at $467.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 306,741 shares and now owns 20.99M shares. Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 Shipment View Up – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSIQ vs. RUN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 252,707 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR 1Q NET REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.39B; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – 364 MWP OF PROJECTS AWARDED 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH AVERAGE PRICE OF 118.15 BRL/MWH (ABOUT US$35.58/MWH); 11/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Sells 80.6-Megawatt Brazil Project to Gas Natural; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 6.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.