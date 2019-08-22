Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.71M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 26,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.32 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 141,905 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 143,914 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 310,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4.03M shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pnc Ser Grp owns 2,460 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Brigade Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.52 million shares. Athena Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.14% or 48,342 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated accumulated 22,959 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 68,991 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 366,516 shares. Advent Capital Management De, a New York-based fund reported 115,267 shares. Lorber David A reported 19,711 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14 million shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $73.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.83M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 49,484 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) owns 5,035 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 32,585 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 17,454 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 540,473 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 3.59M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.05% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Legal General Grp Pcl invested in 0% or 86,731 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 29,323 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd owns 6,374 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,855 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 535,687 shares. Interest Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 145,590 shares.

