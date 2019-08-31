Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake by $11.76 Million as Stock Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $39.72 Million Its Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 86,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.40M, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 1.49M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 397,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares to 374,203 shares, valued at $153.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 56,136 shares to 164,936 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.