Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $4.42 Million as Stock Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Bares Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $4.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 51,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.88M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 657,374 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Inc accumulated 0% or 808 shares. 2,500 were reported by Barbara Oil. Lockheed Martin Management Comm has 13,760 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 1,362 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). D E Shaw And holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Covington Capital owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 11,601 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Chevy Chase stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 161,023 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $64.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership has invested 1.6% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 0.03% or 11,304 shares. Bainco Intll reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). L S Advsr, California-based fund reported 17,792 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Johnson Finance Group has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Finance Services Corp owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hodges reported 1.58% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 683,182 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 454,046 shares to 770,336 shares, valued at $96.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).