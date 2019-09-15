Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Fluor New (FLR) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Raised Its Stake by $466,785

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 191,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.62M, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 4.50 million shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 106,765 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 11,134 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 40,550 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citadel Advisors owns 54,316 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 11,125 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 101,129 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 40,013 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 5,291 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,361 shares stake. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 39,441 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 71 shares. 107,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Willis Invest Counsel reported 0.12% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Fluor Corp. (FLR) 13D from Bernhard Capital Show 5% Stake – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 124,877 shares to 830,451 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Art Limited Liability Company owns 10,503 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 231,616 shares. 108,196 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp has 970,975 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 9,613 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 134,142 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 113,516 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 3,348 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 15,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mesirow Invest Mgmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors has invested 4.89% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Llc reported 8,154 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.54% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).