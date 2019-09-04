Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut By $5.90 Million Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake; Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc has $4.15 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.05’s average target is 214.43% above currents $0.97 stock price. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 14. Altacorp maintained Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. See Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $4.15 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $2.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $2.5 Maintain

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 78,618 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2.27M shares with $170.70 million value, down from 2.35M last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $12.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 915,295 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 3.04% above currents $89.29 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Bank of America maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $87 target.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,695 shares in its portfolio. California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Shell Asset accumulated 36,652 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 33,680 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 6,475 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.07% or 347,476 shares. Arrow reported 3,391 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 41 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital LP holds 0.11% or 30,286 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 31,107 shares. Coastline Company has invested 0.75% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.82% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 213,898 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.68 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 15,884 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 257,009 shares to 334,891 valued at $95.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 175,247 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 187,720 shares traded. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horizon North Logistics Inc., a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The company has market cap of $160.45 million. It operates through two divisions, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and makes and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

