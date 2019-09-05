Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Continues to Hold Stake in Under Armour (UA); Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $188.83. About 891,502 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 649,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.54M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 22,205 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.77 million shares to 14.00 million shares, valued at $1.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,610 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.