Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Increased Position in United Rentals (URI) by $547,200 as Share Value Declined

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 141,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, up from 136,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 1.30M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.48 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 597,425 shares traded or 98.30% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 17,126 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $114.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 263,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,749 shares. Artisan Lp accumulated 1.11M shares. 12,798 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability. Blair William And Il has invested 0.1% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 8,034 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com reported 8,175 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.03% or 328,095 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 140,343 shares. 2,000 are held by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 32,589 shares. Grace White Incorporated holds 1.22% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 46,590 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Incorporated holds 20,233 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 39,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 45,753 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $51.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 147,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,338 shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 4,275 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.06% or 454,245 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 0% or 2,735 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Groesbeck Mgmt Nj holds 0.34% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,867 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 23,035 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 37,950 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 120 shares. At National Bank & Trust owns 39,041 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. American Intll Gp Inc has 30,909 shares.