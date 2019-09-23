Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Position in Intersect Ent (XENT) as Market Value Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 27,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 455,173 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12 million, down from 483,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 190,341 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 64.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 142,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 364,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 221,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 89,411 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 13/04/2018 – Major oil agency is unconvinced that Syria tensions will propel prices higher; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel China to hasten reforms at home; 06/03/2018 A Kardashian Booty and a Knack for Strategy Propel a Rio Singer; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to lnform and Propel Health System Growth; 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT SEES FY REV. $111M TO $116M, EST. $115.4M; 21/03/2018 – Global General Lighting Market – Increasing Urbanization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 28/05/2018 – Global Pre-engineered Building Market – Increase in Customization to Propel Growth| Technavio

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Glu Mobile, Intersect ENT, and Anheuser-Busch InBev Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) & Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XENT Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Five Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT â€“ XENT – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intersect ENT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 277,485 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $70.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 103,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7,496 shares to 647,525 shares, valued at $56.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 78,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Stephens Ar reported 8,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Select Equity Grp Lp reported 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0% stake. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Management holds 0.1% or 708,874 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). M Hldgs holds 0.24% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 10,344 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom And Assoc has invested 2.38% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Co stated it has 10,500 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 899,480 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 12,563 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 24,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 92,020 shares.

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet | Tamarac to Provide Tamarac Reporting® and Trading® Technology to Rockbridge Investment Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 40.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.