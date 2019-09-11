Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Value Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $782,106 as Market Value Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,686 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, up from 48,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $254.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 4,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 14,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Lc has invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Invesco invested in 0.08% or 1.01 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 13.02M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.14% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com holds 171,175 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc invested in 33,306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Central Asset Invests And Hldg (Hk) owns 10,750 shares for 7.42% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,882 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,758 shares. Bamco Ny owns 26,551 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 1,170 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,053 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 85,912 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 375,675 shares to 17.32 million shares, valued at $1.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,941 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 3.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 187,590 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 19,439 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na accumulated 1,151 shares. Edgestream Partners LP stated it has 4,405 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 12,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 2,000 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,805 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership owns 401,075 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,012 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 26,734 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% or 24,250 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 139,243 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 312,823 shares to 328,643 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 364,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).