Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted By $9.56 Million Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shorts Down By 9.73%

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 83,123 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.54M shares with $525.73 million value, up from 4.45M last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $82.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 338,008 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) had a decrease of 9.73% in short interest. MOH's SI was 2.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.73% from 2.50M shares previously. With 747,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH)'s short sellers to cover MOH's short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.08. About 45,946 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 1,502 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.03% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 76,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,151 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Quantitative Inv Management Lc owns 5,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 42,409 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 40,304 shares. 2,145 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 599,241 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 24,903 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 49,874 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 12,530 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 1,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $172.75’s average target is 29.81% above currents $133.08 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 3. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq" published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha" on May 29, 2019.

