Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.85 N/A 2.55 9.95 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Wins Finance Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -13.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 19.54% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.