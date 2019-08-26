Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.49 N/A 1.81 8.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.18% and an $25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 8.78% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 20.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.