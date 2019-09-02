Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.57 N/A 2.55 11.62 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 39.53% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.