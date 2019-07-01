Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.68 N/A 2.55 9.95 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.68 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.62% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.