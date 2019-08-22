Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

As Asset Management companies, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.64 N/A 2.55 11.62 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.57 23.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -7.03% downside potential and an average price target of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 11.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.