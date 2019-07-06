Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.66 N/A 2.55 9.95 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.63 N/A 1.12 12.54

Demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is presently more affordable than New Mountain Finance Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.14% and an $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 6.99%. The results provided earlier shows that New Mountain Finance Corporation appears more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.