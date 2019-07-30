Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.87 N/A 2.55 9.95 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.35 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential is -15.57% at a $25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.