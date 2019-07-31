Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.93 N/A 2.55 9.95 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 38.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential is -16.08% at a $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Insiders held 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.