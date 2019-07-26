Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.90 N/A 2.55 9.95 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.82 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

The average target price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -16.47%. Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price is $47.5, while its potential downside is -0.21%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is looking more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.