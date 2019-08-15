Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.51 N/A 2.55 11.62 SEI Investments Company 54 5.17 N/A 3.07 19.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SEI Investments Company has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and SEI Investments Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -2.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.