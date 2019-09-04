Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.54 N/A 2.55 11.62 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.82 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.20% and an $25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.