Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -7.72 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 169,450,469.99% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.94% and an $25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 15.51% respectively. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.