Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparison side by side

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -8.23 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 0.37 251.27M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,188,816.27% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,311,430,062.63% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -11.57% downside potential and a consensus target price of $25. Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 29.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. looks more robust than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 77.9% respectively. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.