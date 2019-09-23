Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.37% and an $25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 39.53% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.