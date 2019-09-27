Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Comparing side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -8.33 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,312,500.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -12.46% downside potential and an average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.