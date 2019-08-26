Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparing side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.21 N/A 0.36 40.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a -4.18% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 6.68%. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.