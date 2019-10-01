Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -8.15 46.87M 2.55 11.62 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.75 N/A 0.14 43.48

Demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is currently more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,250,635.67% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a -11.47% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.