Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.78 N/A 2.55 9.95 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.92 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.01% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.