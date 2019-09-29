Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analysts See $0.71 EPS; Cree (CREE) SI Increased By 0.07%

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.13% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. APAM’s profit would be $55.25 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 254,435 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) had an increase of 0.07% in short interest. CREE’s SI was 9.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.07% from 9.98M shares previously. With 1.68 million avg volume, 6 days are for Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE)’s short sellers to cover CREE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE)

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cree investing $1B in NY fab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cree shifts some expansion plans to New York – Triangle Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former Cree CEO named Marquette’s first innovator-in-residence – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Cree’s Wolfspeed Segment And What To Expect Over The Next 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Robecosam Ag stated it has 1,700 shares. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 107,569 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 171,375 shares. 206 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Bb&T Ltd Liability stated it has 9,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.44 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 19,451 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 14,417 shares. 56,099 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated holds 2.77% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 159,838 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 9,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 5,378 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 13.47% above currents $48.18 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Underweight”. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CREE in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CREE in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments reported 0.03% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,812 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Lc holds 35,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.21% or 910,343 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 19,631 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 10,247 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 95,600 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 46,706 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated accumulated 885,501 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 28,818 shares. Westpac holds 75,370 shares. Hm Payson invested in 7,411 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menta Ltd Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 31,200 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 55,391 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.