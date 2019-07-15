Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; HFF (HF) Sentiment Is 1.46

HFF Inc (HF) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 105 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 72 sold and trimmed stock positions in HFF Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 32.38 million shares, down from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding HFF Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 52 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.47% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. APAM’s profit would be $50.57 million giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 126,748 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. for 150,000 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 158,845 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 4.92 million shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 0.76% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,176 shares.