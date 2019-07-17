Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Fair Isaac (FICO) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.47% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. APAM’s profit would be $50.57M giving it 11.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 314,721 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 135 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 119 sold and trimmed stakes in Fair Isaac Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 21.79 million shares, down from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 96 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 715,031 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ent invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 177,661 shares. Epoch holds 0.08% or 740,189 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 293,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 997,069 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 775,236 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital owns 64,926 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 7,100 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 547,163 shares. Invesco owns 380,493 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 10.47% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation for 473,982 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 124,404 shares or 9.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 14,500 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 1.52% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 64,300 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.83 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 68.42 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 67.26 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

