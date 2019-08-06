Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019; INTEGRATED CANNABIS SOLUTIONS (IGPK) Shorts Up By 2945.16%

INTEGRATED CANNABIS SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IGPK) had an increase of 2945.16% in short interest. IGPK’s SI was 94,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2945.16% from 3,100 shares previously. With 713,000 avg volume, 0 days are for INTEGRATED CANNABIS SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IGPK)’s short sellers to cover IGPK’s short positions. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0036. About 266,101 shares traded. Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGPK) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:APAM) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s current price of $27.19 translates into 2.21% yield. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 406,702 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and deployment of integrated wireless parking enforcement data collection and management solutions for on-street and off-street parking. The company has market cap of $3.98 million. The firm offers IntegratorPro, a parking management and enforcement solution that comprises ticket issuance, handheld integration, payments, appeals, import/export, and field activity; MApp, a parking enforcement handheld software solution; and Vehicle Detection and Pay-by-Cell, an integrated solution that facilitates wireless vehicle detection and pay by cell capability. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides handheld hardware, including mobile printers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability holds 697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 62,971 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,470 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 56,061 shares. 4,635 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 0% or 16,284 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 547,163 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.35% or 44,325 shares. Mackenzie Fin has 11,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co has 49,904 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs has 833,301 shares. 8,207 are held by First Mercantile Tru Commerce. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 170,794 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 1,700 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.