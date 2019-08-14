Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019; Allstate Has Boosted By $377,442 Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Allstate Corp increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 9,678 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Allstate Corp holds 51,131 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 41,453 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $46.54B valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 9.16 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:APAM) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc's current price of $27.35 translates into 2.19% yield. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc's dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 374,650 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 20,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 59 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 1,895 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc has 12,665 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 13,613 are owned by Citigroup. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,765 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Alliancebernstein L P owns 66,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc has $59 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 0.29% above currents $48.06 stock price. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Limited Co reported 35,712 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Fincl Bank N A accumulated 380 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 820 shares. Orrstown Financial Services has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com reported 0.47% stake. 586,760 were reported by Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated. Franklin has 2.56M shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Inc has invested 0.58% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Cap Gru Inc owns 284,214 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 4.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 1.04M shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 19,030 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.44% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Allstate Corp decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,445 shares to 30,169 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 10,776 shares and now owns 35,475 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.