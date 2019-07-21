Artisan Partners (APAM) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 368,307 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 563,971 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Value, High-Yield Growth Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on October 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 23,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 22,386 shares. 755 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co L P. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Pecaut holds 14,132 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 57,528 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.30M shares. Fisher Asset Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 1,126 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,469 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 7,100 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. Meeder Asset accumulated 3,065 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 997,069 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 80 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability accumulated 150 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1,000 shares. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 41,278 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 15,377 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 30,000 shares stake. Pnc Serv Grp reported 2,054 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0.14% or 1.62M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 69,114 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 112,093 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser has invested 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fundamental Outperformers – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Merchants Preferred, a Nationwide Virtual Rent-to-Own Provider – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Red Robin Resist Vintage Capital’s Takeover Attempt? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.